International coach Shah Faisal appointed as coordinator KP Karate Association

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association Sunday appointed international coach Shah Faisal as Coordinator in a general council meeting held here.

Looking after his thorough work for the development of the Karate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and holding scores of Karate events in Hayatabad sports Complex as Administrator, the General Council in its meeting unanimously decided to appoint him as Coordinator of the Association.

The meeting expressed the hope that he would continue his vital work for the support and coordinate with various institutions so that the Game of Karate would be promoted more not only in the province but also in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting, Chaired by its President Khurshid Khan, also lauded Shah Faisal for holding many events with the private and public partnership.

Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir, Secretary General of Provincial Karate Association Pride of Performance Khalid Noor along with office-bearers of various District Associations participated in large numbers.

In the meeting, satisfaction was expressed while reviewing the performance of the association and commitment was reiterated to work as a team to improve the performance and promotion of karate in the provinces.

Shah Faisal has paid tribute to the Karate Association, especially President Khurshid Khan, for appointing him as the coordinator, saying that he will use all his energies for the promotion of karate in the province and the search for new talent, the welfare of the players and will play a role to give them maximum opportunities.