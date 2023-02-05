UrduPoint.com

International Coach Shah Faisal Appointed As Coordinator KP Karate Association

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

International coach Shah Faisal appointed as coordinator KP Karate Association

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association Sunday appointed international coach Shah Faisal as Coordinator in a general council meeting held here.

Looking after his thorough work for the development of the Karate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and holding scores of Karate events in Hayatabad sports Complex as Administrator, the General Council in its meeting unanimously decided to appoint him as Coordinator of the Association.

The meeting expressed the hope that he would continue his vital work for the support and coordinate with various institutions so that the Game of Karate would be promoted more not only in the province but also in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting, Chaired by its President Khurshid Khan, also lauded Shah Faisal for holding many events with the private and public partnership.

Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir, Secretary General of Provincial Karate Association Pride of Performance Khalid Noor along with office-bearers of various District Associations participated in large numbers.

In the meeting, satisfaction was expressed while reviewing the performance of the association and commitment was reiterated to work as a team to improve the performance and promotion of karate in the provinces.

Shah Faisal has paid tribute to the Karate Association, especially President Khurshid Khan, for appointing him as the coordinator, saying that he will use all his energies for the promotion of karate in the province and the search for new talent, the welfare of the players and will play a role to give them maximum opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Shah Faisal Sunday All Coach

Recent Stories

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

3 minutes ago
 First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

2 hours ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

2 hours ago
 Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

2 hours ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.