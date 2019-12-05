UrduPoint.com
International Cricket Council Appoints Match Officials For Pkaistan, Sri Lanka Test Series

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:38 PM

International Cricket Council appoints match officials for Pkaistan, Sri Lanka Test series

The International Cricket Council has confirmed umpire and match referee appointments for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to be played from 11-23 December, said a press release by the PCB

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) The International Cricket Council has confirmed umpire and match referee appointments for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to be played from 11-23 December, said a press release by the PCB.Andy Pycroft will lead the Playing Control Team for the opening Test in Rawalpindi from 11-15 December, which will also include Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough as the on-field umpires, Richard Illingworth as third umpire and Shozab Raza as the fourth umpire.For the second Test in Karachi from 19-23 December, Jeff Crowe will be the match referee, while on-field umpiring responsibilities will be shared between Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson.

Gregory Brathwaite will be in the third umpire's box and Ahsan Raza will be the fourth umpire.Michael Gough and Joel Wilson will make a return visit to Pakistan after performing on-field umpires' duties when Sri Lanka had played white-ball matches by umpiring in the Karachi ODIs.11-15 December - 1st Test.

Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough (on-field), Richard Illingworth (third umpire), Shozab Raza (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)19-23 December - 2nd Test. Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson (on-field), Gregory Brathwaite (TV umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Jeff Crowe (match referee).

