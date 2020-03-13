International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold Dubai meetings via conference

UrduPoint.com
Fri 13th March 2020

In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board, has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end March via conference call only

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, the International cricket Council (ICC) Board, has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end March via conference call only.

The members expressed concerns and mindful of the importance of taking mitigating measures against the virus, said a press release issued here.

The board and a number of committees would convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May.

This would be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority.

More Stories From Sports

