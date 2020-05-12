The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday postponed two qualifying events due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Europe Division 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday postponed two qualifying events due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Europe Division 2.

As part of the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning process and after consultation with Members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision has been taken to postpone the qualifier to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 and the start of the qualification pathway to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, said a press release issued here.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier was due to take place in Sri Lanka between July 3 and 19, where three teams were to qualify for the 2021 event in New Zealand.

The start of the journey to the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 was scheduled to begin with the European Regional Qualifier in Denmark between July 24 and 30.

The ICC would work with all participating Members to identify when these events will be able to be staged.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said, "In light of the continuing travel restrictions, global health concerns and government and public health authority advice we have decided to postpone two further upcoming qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our priority is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community and we will take well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket.

"We will work in partnership with the Members to find an appropriate window to reschedule these events as soon as is safe and practical to do so. I would like to thank the Members for their cooperation and continued support," he said.

The two remaining ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2 events were being monitored and kept under review: the Africa event is due to take place in Tanzania between August 7 and 14 while the Asia event between December 1 and 9 in Thailand. The Division 1 events in all five regions are scheduled to take place in 2021.