International cricket in Pakistan attracts global broadcasters

(@fidahassanain)

PCB has signed deals with global broadcasters for coverage of bilateral series and HBL PSL 2021-23.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2021) International cricket’s return to Pakistan has attracted global sports broadcasters to strike a deal with Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) regarding coverage rights of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and all home bilateral international matches till 2023.

The latest reports say that Pakistan Cricket Board has signed deals with North America, the Caribbean, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

PTV Sports and SuperSports had secured Pakistan and Africa region’s media rights for Pakistan Cricket after premier sports networks.

Willow TV, Sky Sports, Caribbean through Flow Sports and New Zealand through Sky NZ will broadcast the matches. The negotiations for media rights with Australia, South Africa and middle East were underway and the details would be shared soon.

Until the end of 2022, Pakistan has lined-up a series of mouth-watering international cricket and topped up with the Pakistan Super League 2021, 2022, and 2023, fans can brace to experience the most exciting and thrilling cricket to be participated in by some of the modern-day elite cricketers.

Pakistan’s upcoming home bilateral cricket includes:

2021 – vs South Africa (Tests & T20Is), New Zealand (white-ball), England (men’s and women’s T20Is), and the West Indies (white-ball)

2022 – Australia (full tour), England (Tests & ODIs), and New Zealand (Tests & ODIs)

2023 – FTP to be confirmed

Govt to Build Ten New Cricket Grounds Across Pakistan

PCB Chief Executive, Wasim Khan, said, “Despite the challenging COVID-19 times, these remain incredibly exciting times for Pakistan cricket. The homecoming of all cricket has attracted leading sport broadcast partners to place Pakistan cricket on their networks which, in turn, will provide enhanced access to our fans and supporters across the world to follow and stay connected with us.

“The interest of these global sports networks also reflects that Pakistan cricket remains an attractive product for the international broadcasters. We now need to make our product bigger and stronger so that we can extend these partnerships and relationships beyond 2023.”

Sky Sports Director of Cricket, Bryan Henderson said: “We’re delighted to add Pakistan cricket to our portfolio starting with the visit of South Africa later this month, followed by the excellent Pakistan Super League T20 tournament. Later in the year England’s men and women’s teams will play in Karachi – we can’t wait.

“This announcement is a fantastic way to begin 2021 for Sky Sports as we look forward to a thrilling domestic summer of cricket which includes The Hundred for the very first time in addition to the visit of Pakistan in a busy international Calendar for England.”

Willow tv SVP Operations, Todd Myers: “Willow TV's goal is to serve cricket fans in the US and Canada with the best cricket from around the globe.

“Our continued relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the HBL Pakistan Super League allows us to do just that by showcasing PCB's world-class players and competitions exclusively across all of Willow TV's platforms.”

Director, Entertainment Networks & Media Ops, Michael Look Tong: “Flow Sports is absolutely pleased to partner with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to distribute their Home Series and HBL Pakistan Super League T20 in the Caribbean. Pakistan has a long cricket history in the region and has gained many fans over the decades.

“Several years ago we introduced the HBL Pakistan Super League T20 which enabled us to showcase many Caribbean players including Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Carlos Braithwaite, to the delight of our customers.

“We’re excited that the PCB is now part of our international cricket portfolio - the largest in the Caribbean,".