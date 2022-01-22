International cyclist Sarmad passes World Cycling Level-I Coaching

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Coach Sarmad Shehab passed the World Cycling Level-I in a UCI Virtual Coaching Course held on Saturday.

Sarmad participated in the UCI Virtual Coaching Course with three other candidates who appeared from Pakistan on behalf of the Pakistan Cycling Federation.

President of the Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Secretary Moazzam Khan, President of Provincial Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed and all members and cyclists congratulated Sarmad Shahab on passing the Level-I course conducted by International Cycling Union (UCI).

Azhar Ali Shah hoped that their experience would help in modernizing and improving the performance of the cyclists associated with the Pakistan Cycling Federation. He said that the more qualified our coaches are, the more the players will benefit from their experience and knowledge.

"We will continue to send our coaches all over the world to make them more qualified," he said, adding that he hoped our players would also perform well in the upcoming national and international competitions.