UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Esports Federation Keen To Make Dubai Their Global Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 03:11 PM

International Esports Federation keen to make Dubai their global headquarters

IeSF chief visits Dubai Sports Council to discuss cooperation

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019) The International Esports Federation (IeSF) are eager to move their global headquarters to Dubai following their chief Colin Webster’s visit to the city for the Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) Conference and Exhibition, which was held earlier at Dubai World Trade Centre on October 14-15.

IeSF also have plans to organise a number of top events in Dubai, including their annual conference which brings together different stakeholders on a common platform to exchange ideas, create synergies and to reach a mutual consensus on how to develop esports.

Webster, who signed an MOU on behalf of IeSF with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) on day two of DAIS, revealed his plans on a visit to DSC on Wednesday where he met HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, for discussions.

“I have been to Dubai before and every time I return, I just get blown away by the incredible pace of development here,” said South African Webster, who edged Russia’s Constantine Surkont to take over as president of IeSF last year.

“I am just stunned.

‘It is an incredible city, with a great vibe and we would love to shift our global headquarters to Dubai. I believe Dubai can be the global hub of esports. We would love to bring our annual IeSF summit here next year, especially since it is the year of Expo 2020 here.

“We are looking forward to working alongside Dubai Sports Council and the local esports federation to launch new international competitions that will be held here in Dubai. We would love to organise something like esports Club World Cup here, at one of Dubai’s many mazing sports venues. To organise this tournament at a venue like, say, Hamdan Sports Complex would be just amazing.”

The UAE is a member of IeSF, which boasts 60 member states, including five other Arab countries: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, Lebanon and Syria. It has organised 10 World Championships since its formation in 2008 and South Korea, current home of IeSF, have been the dominant team, winning eight of the 10 World Championships, and finishing runners-up in 2011 and 2015 after losing to Sweden and Serbia.

Related Topics

World Sports Syria Exchange Egypt UAE Dubai Visit Constantine Tunisia South Korea Serbia Saudi Arabia Sweden Lebanon Hub October 2015 2020 Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab Love

Recent Stories

Indian top court seeks final arguments in Babari m ..

2 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

14 minutes ago

Two vehicle lifters caught in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expresses grief over d ..

14 minutes ago

Thousands expected at Muslim Lifestyle Expo 2019 i ..

14 minutes ago

Kremlin Respects Turkey's Right to Ensure Border S ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.