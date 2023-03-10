International Fencing Federation Approves Return of Russian Athletes - Reports

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the tournaments of the FIE, online media Inside the Games reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in the tournaments of the FIE, online media Inside the Games reported on Friday.

The decision was made at the organization's extraordinary congress, which was held online, the report said. Though Russian and Belarusian athletes have been allowed to take part in FIE tournaments, the decision on whether they can do so under their national flags will depend on the International Olympic Committee, the report added.

In February 2022, the International Olympic Committee recommended international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from tournaments due to the conflict in Ukraine. A number of international federations followed the recommendation, including the FIE, while others allowed athletes to participate under a neutral flag.

On January 25, the executive committee of the International Olympic Committee said it might allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics under a neutral flag as no athlete should be barred from joining because of their passport. The Olympic Council of Asia backed that decision. In March, the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa also announced its decision to give Russians and Belarusians a green light to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games under a neutral flag.

Ukraine has condemned this stance and threatened to boycott the Games.