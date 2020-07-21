International forum to discuss ‘future of women’s sport in light of current challenges’

The virtual forum is organised by Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020) The International Forum for Women and Sports, organised by the Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council, will take place this Wednesday with some of the most prominent Emirati and international advocates of women’s sport sharing their insights on the “Future of Women’s Sport in Light of the Current Challenges”.

Taking place remotely on video conferencing app Zoom, between 11am and 12.30pm on July 22, the Forum boasts a panel that includes Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Board Member of the UAE Volleyball Association, Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, head of the Organizing Committee for Women’s Games in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Her Excellency Mouza Ibrahim Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Community Development, and Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Chairperson of Women’s Sports Committee.

Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri, winner of a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and Frenchwoman Laura Georges, one of the top stars of international women’s football, will also be a part of the discussions.

Al Mahrazi will deliver the opening address before HE Mouza Al Suwaidi shares her insight on the “Impact of COVID-19 on women’s and community sport” in the opening session.

The second session will feature Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum and Kuwait’s Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, and together they will throw light on “The future of women’s sport in light of the current challenges”.

Georges, who is the Secretary General of French Football Federation, and Boubakri, a winner of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Creative Sports Award and an MBR Sports Creativity Ambassador, will then discuss the “Impact of COVID-19 on the performance of sportswomen” in the third session alongside Nadia Khadim, captain of Al Wasl’s women’s volleyball team.

In the fourth session, Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, and Dr Mai Al Jaber, who is a Board member of the UAE National Olympic Committee and the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, will discuss “The role of institutions in supporting future women’s sports programs”.

Fouzeya Faridoon, Manager of Dubai Sports Council’s Women’s Sports Development section and Manager of the Council’s Women’s Sports Committee, will then bring the curtains down on the forum by enumerating on the conclusions and recommendations made by the panellists.