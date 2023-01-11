International Hockey Federation (FIH) contributes 300 trees to Hockey Forest project

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to make a donation equivalent to the plantation of 300 trees for the Hockey Forest project

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to make a donation equivalent to the plantation of 300 trees for the Hockey Forest project.

The project consists of building a hockey forest in South Africa as a measure to offset the carbon footprint that is created by the demands of the sport's growing schedule, said an FIH news release on Wednesday.

It was started in 2019 by the German women's hockey team, the Danas, who partnered with the Grootbos Foundation in South Africa, set up a crowdfunding page and planted the first trees themselves in 2020 during a training camp in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Since then, they've kept collecting funds for different events such as a Christmas tree campaign and an offset for their travels during the last FIH Hockey Women's World Cup.

In total, the organisation has planted more than 1,000 trees.

When FIH launched its "Sustainability Strategy for Hockey" on November 4, 2022, it showcased the "Hockey Forest" as one of the case studies of recent and current initiatives of the hockey community to promote sustainability.

"When it comes to sustainable development, we all have a role to play. Sport, in particular, has a great potential to act as a catalyst for positive change in society. I'd like to congratulate the Danas and the Grootbos Foundation for their great campaign to promote sustainability and raise awareness for the climate crisis. I'm really glad that FIH will support this wonderful initiative", FIH President Tayyab Ikram said.

FIH has urged everyone to donate to the "Hockey Forest" using the link: https://grootbosfoundation.org/donate.