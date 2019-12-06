UrduPoint.com
International Hockey Federation (FIH) Wants Say For Best Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:31 PM

International Hockey Federation (FIH) wants say for best players

International Hockey Federation (FIH) Friday invited players from any category, fans, media and national associations in the world to vote for the 2019 FIH player of the year, goalkeeper and rising star, men and women

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :International Hockey Federation (FIH) Friday invited players from any category, fans, media and national associations in the world to vote for the 2019 FIH player of the year, goalkeeper and rising star, men and women.

The vote is open until January 17, 2020. The winners of all 2019 FIH Hockey stars Awards, which also include the FIH Coach of the Year, will be announced in February next year, a press release said.

Votes from national associations which will include some international athletes and coaches votes - will count for 50% of the overall result, while fans and players (25%) as well as media (25%) will make the other half of the votes.

List of awards for man and woman includes FIH player of the year; goalkeeper, rising star (under 23 players) and coach (as determined by an FIH panel).

Nominees (for the FIH player of the year, goalkeeper and rising star awards) Women comprises FIH player of the year: Carla Rebecchi (ARG), Janne M�ller-Wieland (GER), Eva de Goede (NED), Fr�d�rique Matla (NED), Stacey Michelsen (NZL), Olivia Merry (NZL).

FIH goalkeeper of the year: Rachael Lynch (AUS), Maria Ruiz (ESP), Mathilde Petriaux (FRA), Ayeisha McFerran (IRL), Megumi Kageyama (JPN).

FIH rising star of the year: Julieta Jankunas (ARG), Zhong Jiaqi (CHN), Nike Lorenz (GER), Lalremsiami (IND), Fr�d�rique Matla (NED).

FIH player of the year men: Eddie Ockenden (AUS), Aran Zalewski (AUS), Lucas Vila (ARG), Arthur Van Doren (BEL), Victor Wegnez (BEL), Manpreet Singh (IND).

FIH goalkeeper of the year: Tyler Lovell (AUS), Vincent Vanasch (BEL), David Carter (CAN), Quico Cortes (ESP), Victor Aly (GER).

FIH rising star of the year: Maico Casella (ARG), Blake Govers (AUS), Zachary Wallace (GBR), Vivek Prasad (IND), Jonas de Geus (NED).

