International Hockey Federation (IHF) allows Pakistan to compete in Olympic qualification events

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation has reached an agreement with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) according to which the former Olympic and world champions have been allowed to compete for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the same time, the heavy fine imposed on Pakistan for pulling out of FIH Pro- League has been reduced to considerable level, said a spokesman of the PHF here on Wednesday.

"Argentina and Holland have withdrawn their compensation case against Pakistan reducing the total amount of the fine to 25 percent, he said adding "Furthermore the FIH has also allowed Pakistan Hockey Federation (FIH) to invest the rest of half amount of the fine on grassroots hockey development in Pakistan and share the progress with Asian Hockey Federation (AHF)".

The rest of the half fine would be paid to FIH in installments with first installment to be paid on or before August 19, 2019, said the spokesman.

Pakistan will have to pay the first installment of fine to compete in the Olympic qualifying matches most probably to be held in September.

The PHF President Brig (Rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar who along with FIH legal counsel Majid Bashir pleaded the case with FIH Disciplinary Commission in Switzerland , the other day, thanked FIH CEO Thierry Weil for amicable settlement that would now allow Pakistan not only to compete in Olympic Qualification round but also to investment part of the fine back home on development programmes at grassroots level, he said.