International Ice Hockey Federation Cancels Ice Hockey World Championship In Switzerland Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 08:04 PM

International Ice Hockey Federation Cancels Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) canceled on Saturday the world championship due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) canceled on Saturday the world championship due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"The 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed today by the IIHF Council," the international body wrote on Twitter.

The championship was to take place in Switzerland's cities of Zurich and Lausanne from May 8-24.

