UrduPoint.com

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Excludes Russian, Belarusian Ice Hockey Teams From 2024 World Junior Championships

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2023 | 08:05 PM

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Excludes Russian, Belarusian Ice Hockey Teams From 2024 World Junior Championships

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has published the lineup of the groups for the 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships without including Russian and Belarusian national teams

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has published the lineup of the groups for the 2024 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships without including Russian and Belarusian national teams.

The tournament will take place in Sweden's southern city of Gothenburg from December 26, 2023 - January 5, 2024.

The Group A includes Canada, which is a reigning world champion, the teams from Sweden, Finland, Germany and Latvia, and the Group B includes the teams from the Czech Republic, the United States, Slovakia, Switzerland and Norway.

Initially, the championship was supposed to take place in the Russian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk, but the IIHF's council deprived Russia of the right to host competitions over the conflict in Ukraine and banned Russian and Belarusian national teams from participating.

Related Topics

Hockey World Ukraine Russia Canada Norway Germany Omsk Novosibirsk Czech Republic United States Slovakia Switzerland Sweden Finland Latvia January December From

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhib ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhibition for photographer Ali bin ..

8 minutes ago
 Coordination between police, traders' bodies indis ..

Coordination between police, traders' bodies indispensable for law & order: IG

3 minutes ago
 UAE arrests head of major people smuggling network

UAE arrests head of major people smuggling network

23 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to hold ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to hold seminar on PTRIA

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA to establish smart schools in Diamer, Chief ..

WAPDA to establish smart schools in Diamer, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muh ..

3 minutes ago
 SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineer ..

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineering jobs

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.