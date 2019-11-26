UrduPoint.com
International Ice Hockey Federation Yet To Discuss WADA's Recommendations Regarding Russia

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:50 AM

International Ice Hockey Federation Yet to Discuss WADA's Recommendations Regarding Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has not yet discussed the recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to forbid Russia to host major sports events for four years, an IIHF spokesperson told Sputnik.

On Monday, WADA's Compliance Review Committee recommended to the Executive Committee several punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), saying that Russia should not have the right to host any editions of major sports events for four years.

An IIHF spokesperson told Sputnik late on Monday that the recommendations have not yet been discussed by the hockey federation, but it will try to find a solution "in the interests of our sport.

"

Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the organizing structure for UEFA Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik late on Monday that Russia continues to prepare for the football championship despite WADA's recommendations.

Last week, WADA said that its Compliance Review Committee recommendations would be discussed by the Executive Committee during its meeting in Paris on December 9.

