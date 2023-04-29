International Judo Federation Allows Russian, Belarusian Citizens Compete as Neutrals

The Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF) has announced on Saturday that it will permit Russian and Belarusian athletes into its events under a neutral flag

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation (IJF) has announced on Saturday that it will permit Russian and Belarusian athletes into its events under a neutral flag.

"The IJF Executive Committee has decided to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in IJF events as individual neutral athletes.

The Executive Committee has decided... to perform background checks on all the individuals proposed for participation, including social media content, with specific reference to possible war propaganda. Only those athletes and support personnel who are cleared during this verification process will be eligible and considered for participation," the federation's statement read.