International Karate coach wants concrete measures taken for sports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :International Karate coach Shah Muhammad Shan on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to take concrete measures on scientific basis for the development of sports in the country.

"The authorities concerned should ensure sports facilities in educational institutions as to bring the talented youth to fore from the grass-root level," he told APP.

He said there was a time when sports competitions were made compulsory in educational institutions, but now we don't even see sports grounds there.

"We have immense talent of karate in the country. Apart from men, our women have are also very talented and want to come in the game," he said.

He said concrete steps were needed to be taken by the government to utilize this talent. "Training camps must be set up for players to impart advanced training and skills to them," he said.

Shah, who hails from Balochistan said under his coaching Balochistan player Nargis Hameed won the bronze medal in the individual 68kg event of the Asian Games Karate played in Jakarta in 2018.

"Pakistan won 32 gold medals in the South Asian Games at Nepal in 2019, out of which 6 gold medals were of Karate, but in Karate Games, players bagged 19 medals including 6 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals," he said.

