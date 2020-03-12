UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Karate Coach Wants Concrete Measures Taken For Sports

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

International Karate coach wants concrete measures taken for sports

International Karate coach Shah Muhammad Shan on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to take concrete measures on scientific basis for the development of sports in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :International Karate coach Shah Muhammad Shan on Thursday urged the authorities concerned to take concrete measures on scientific basis for the development of sports in the country.

"The authorities concerned should ensure sports facilities in educational institutions as to bring the talented youth to fore from the grass-root level," he told APP.

He said there was a time when sports competitions were made compulsory in educational institutions, but now we don't even see sports grounds there.

"We have immense talent of karate in the country. Apart from men, our women have are also very talented and want to come in the game," he said.

He said concrete steps were needed to be taken by the government to utilize this talent. "Training camps must be set up for players to impart advanced training and skills to them," he said.

Shah, who hails from Balochistan said under his coaching Balochistan player Nargis Hameed won the bronze medal in the individual 68kg event of the Asian Games Karate played in Jakarta in 2018.

"Pakistan won 32 gold medals in the South Asian Games at Nepal in 2019, out of which 6 gold medals were of Karate, but in Karate Games, players bagged 19 medals including 6 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals," he said.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Sports Jakarta Nepal Nargis Women 2018 2019 Gold Silver Bronze Event From Government Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

13 minutes ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

14 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

14 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

14 minutes ago

CII recommends establishing special courts, police ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.