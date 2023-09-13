International Karate Coaching Course in Peshawar from Sept. 15

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Three international Karate Coaching Courses in Peshawar from September 15, former two-time SAF Asian gold medalist Khalid Noor told APP here on Wednesday.

Khalid Noor, who also remained as Pakistan team coach and announced as Course Conductor, disclosed that the said coaching course would be organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Karate Federation wherein participants from all across the country would be taking part.

A three-day karate coaching course with the support of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association will start on September 15 at Qayyum sports Complex Peshawar, in which national and national coaches will train the participants during lectures and regular practice.

In the coaching course, the participants will be informed about the new rules and modern techniques of karate. Coaches and players who wish to participate in the course should register their Names with the coordinator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association, Shah Faisal said. He said coaches from Sindh will also be participating in the course on special invitation.