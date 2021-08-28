UrduPoint.com

International Kashan, Hassan Win Doubles, Hamza Roman Takes U14 Category Title

International Kashan, Hassan win doubles, Hamza Roman takes U14 category title

International Kashan Omer and Hassan recorded victories against international Hamza Roman and Hamid in the boys doubles event while promising international Hamza Roman took the U14 title of the Asra KP Junior Tennis Championship, which concluded here on Saturday

International Kashan Omer and Hassan recorded victories against international Hamza Roman and Hamid in the boys doubles event while promising international Hamza Roman took the U14 title of the Asra KP Junior Tennis Championship, which concluded here on Saturday.

In the opening category of the boys junior Davis Cupper international Kashan Omer and his partner in the doubles category defeated promising Hamza Umar and Hamid in the marathon three sets battle, the score was 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

The Director General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak graced the occasion as chief guest.

In the U14 category, recently selected in the Pakistan team for international outings Hamza Roman, who has the honor of winning seven consecutive times of the U12 and U14 categories respectively, played very excellent tennis and his elegant smashes were loved to watch.

He presented very entertaining tennis with some strong backhand and forehand shorts that were also witnessed that were largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators including the chief guest.

The score was 6-2 and 6-3. Shahsawar Khan also played well against his strong rival and exhibited some good entertaining shorts with strong service.

In the U8 category Muhammad Awais defeated his strong rival Salar Khan in a marathon three sets battle, the score was 6-2, 2-6 and 6-3.

The match also lasted for one and half hours and produced great thrills. Both Awais and Salar of the Hayatabad Tennis Club played excellent games.

In the U10 category Shayan Afridi defeated Zohaib Amjad by 6-2 and 6-3 and won the title. Both Shayan and Zohaib played well and gave a tough fight to each other.

Talking to media men, Moeen Uddin Shah termed the activity very productive while competitive activities were very vital for the nourishment of the players in different games including tennis he added.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with a good talent of tennis and that is why players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the top ranking players at the national level in various age group and open categories.

At the end, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak distributed prizes among the players including cash prizes of Rs. 5000 each for the winners and runners-up of each category.

Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khan Khalil, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Director Operation KP Syed Saqlain Shah, Pakistan Air Force Coach Wakeel Khan, International coach Inam Ullah, Directorate General Coach Roman Gul, Nouman Khan, Sheharyar and Female Coach Oreen Jasia, players and officials were also present.

