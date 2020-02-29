UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Learning Hub (ILH) Holds Sports Spectra 2020

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:24 PM

International Learning Hub (ILH) holds Sports Spectra 2020

The International Learning Hub (ILH) School, Capital Chapter organized an exclusive event of open day and Sports Spectra 2020 here at PAFSOM Arena, in which students displayed their skills in various co-curricular activities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The International Learning Hub (ILH) school, Capital Chapter organized an exclusive event of open day and Sports Spectra 2020 here at PAFSOM Arena, in which students displayed their skills in various co-curricular activities.

The purpose of the event was to exhibit that the students of International Learning Hub were achieving academic excellence and also participating in co-curricular activities.

The event started with the recitation of Holy Quran and oath taking ceremony was conducted by the students from EYFS-1 (Early Years Foundation Stage) to Grade 2.

Different subject corners including science, art, Numeracy, literacy and urdu were held on the event where students projects were displayed and they practically showed their performance in front of parents and other participants.

Students and parents participated in different games like frog race, lemon spoon race, butterfly race and obstacle race.

All of the games were designed by the games teacher gymnastics instructor under the guidance of ILH Capital Chapter Principal Ms. Saima Hanif.

Parents also participated in the sports spectra by taking part in the "Fathers' Race" and "Mothers' Race", besides an under desk race between students added joviality to the event.

Amir Ali Ahmed, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed medals and trophy to the winning house.

Not only parents but grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins were present amongst the cheering crowd.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sports Hub 2020 Event From Race

Recent Stories

Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 4.49% in 7 m ..

12 seconds ago

Russia Slams Lithuanian Minister's Accusations Cla ..

13 seconds ago

WHO raises global risk from coronavirus to 'very h ..

2 minutes ago

FIEDMC delegation leaves for UK on 5-day visit to ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Outbreak: Ambassador Hashmi appreciates C ..

16 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University to promote art of wri ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.