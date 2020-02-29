International Learning Hub (ILH) holds Sports Spectra 2020

The International Learning Hub (ILH) School, Capital Chapter organized an exclusive event of open day and Sports Spectra 2020 here at PAFSOM Arena, in which students displayed their skills in various co-curricular activities

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The International Learning Hub (ILH) school, Capital Chapter organized an exclusive event of open day and Sports Spectra 2020 here at PAFSOM Arena, in which students displayed their skills in various co-curricular activities.

The purpose of the event was to exhibit that the students of International Learning Hub were achieving academic excellence and also participating in co-curricular activities.

The event started with the recitation of Holy Quran and oath taking ceremony was conducted by the students from EYFS-1 (Early Years Foundation Stage) to Grade 2.

Different subject corners including science, art, Numeracy, literacy and urdu were held on the event where students projects were displayed and they practically showed their performance in front of parents and other participants.

Students and parents participated in different games like frog race, lemon spoon race, butterfly race and obstacle race.

All of the games were designed by the games teacher gymnastics instructor under the guidance of ILH Capital Chapter Principal Ms. Saima Hanif.

Parents also participated in the sports spectra by taking part in the "Fathers' Race" and "Mothers' Race", besides an under desk race between students added joviality to the event.

Amir Ali Ahmed, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed medals and trophy to the winning house.

Not only parents but grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins were present amongst the cheering crowd.