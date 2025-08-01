International motorbike rally 'Central Asia Tour 2025' sets off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) International motorbike rally, 'Central Asia Tour 2025' set off here on Friday which aims to promote tourism, culture, heritage and friendship across the region.

Talking to APP, Mukaram Kareem, a key participant and organizer said that rally comprises a delegation of 11 Pakistani bikers who will travel over 5,000 kilometers through four countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — over a period of 23 days.

“This journey is not just about adventure; it’s about showcasing Pakistan’s soft image to the world, promoting people-to-people connections, and opening new avenues for regional tourism,” Kareem added.

He said that the rally carries a message of goodwill for bikers and tourists in Central Asia, encouraging them to visit Pakistan and explore its natural beauty and warm hospitality.

He shared that notably, Punjab Tourism, Federal Tourism, PTDC, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism are providing significant support, along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan's embassy.

"We will celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14 at the Embassy of Pakistan in Tashkent — it will be a unique ceremony," Kareem said.

"Pakistanis are a lively nation, lovers of adventure and nature. They also own some of the best and most valuable motorbikes in the world, and they have positive mindsets and healthy spirits," he underlined.

In his concluding remarks, Mukaram expressed hope that the tour would become a historic milestone — for the first time, a Pakistani motorbike group is traveling into Central Asia, and in the future, people will see Pakistani number plates on vehicles on international highways.

Participants from various cities, including Lahore, Islamabad, and Sialkot, are part of this rally. A special media team has also been deployed to cover the entire journey.

