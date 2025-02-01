- Home
- Sports
- International Musheer Rabbani Memorial Five-A-Side hockey tournament: Four fixtures decided on the f ..
International Musheer Rabbani Memorial Five-A-Side Hockey Tournament: Four Fixtures Decided On The First Day
Muhammad Rameez Published February 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Four matches were decided on the first day of the International Musheer Rabbani Memorial Five-A-Side Hockey Tournament. Lions and Sultans won one each, while Spartans won both their matches, Bilawal and Ayan scored hat-tricks.
The opening match of the tournament, which began on Saturday at the Mini Astro Turf KHA sports Complex , was played between Spartans and Gladiators, in which Spartans defeated Gladiators 1-0 goal scored by Ali Hasnain.
In the second match, Lions defeated Dolphins 3-1, Bilawal scored all three goals for the winning team and scored a hat-trick.
Umar scored the only goal for Dolphins.
In the third match, Sultans defeated Gladiators 4-2 after a one-sided match. Ayan scored his second hat-trick of the tournament for the winning team, while Ali Ghauri, Sami and Ayesha scored three goals. Junior scored one goal each.
In the fourth match, the Spartans defeated the Dolphins 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bari, securing their second win of the day.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Sports
-
FDA to host Kashmir Kabaddi Cup on 5th6 minutes ago
-
International Musheer Rabbani Memorial Five-A-Side hockey tournament: Four fixtures decided on the f ..6 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka facing worst-ever Test defeat, trail Australia by 4147 hours ago
-
FIFA Club World Cup 202 Official Match Ball unveiled by adidas22 hours ago
-
Man City face Real Madrid in pick of Champions League play-off ties22 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz to inaugurate new-look Gaddafi Stadium on February 723 hours ago
-
Fakhar, Faheem, Khushdil return as Pakistan announce squad for Champions Trophy23 hours ago
-
Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions Trophy 20251 day ago
-
Champions Trophy conduct matter of prestige for Pakistan: Naqvi1 day ago
-
Sri Lanka lose quick three after Australia declare on 654-62 days ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results2 days ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates ‘Khelta Punjab’ Games 20252 days ago