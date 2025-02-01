International Musheer Rabbani Memorial Five-A-Side hockey tournament: Four fixtures decided on the first day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Four matches were decided on the first day of the International Musheer Rabbani Memorial Five-A-Side Hockey Tournament. Lions and Sultans won one each, while Spartans won both their matches, Bilawal and Ayan scored hat-tricks.

The opening match of the tournament, which began on Saturday at the Mini Astro Turf KHA sports Complex , was played between Spartans and Gladiators, in which Spartans defeated Gladiators 1-0 goal scored by Ali Hasnain.

In the second match, Lions defeated Dolphins 3-1, Bilawal scored all three goals for the winning team and scored a hat-trick.

Umar scored the only goal for Dolphins.

In the third match, Sultans defeated Gladiators 4-2 after a one-sided match. Ayan scored his second hat-trick of the tournament for the winning team, while Ali Ghauri, Sami and Ayesha scored three goals. Junior scored one goal each.

In the fourth match, the Spartans defeated the Dolphins 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bari, securing their second win of the day.