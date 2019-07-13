UrduPoint.com
International Netball Federation Vows All-out Support To Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:19 PM

International Netball Federation vows all-out support to Pakistan

International Netball Federation (INF) has vowed for all-out support to Pakistan for the promotion and encouragement of the game in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :International Netball Federation (INF) has vowed for all-out support to Pakistan for the promotion and encouragement of the game in the country.

In a statement issued here, INF president Liz Nicholl expressed these views in England while meeting with Chairman Pakistan Netball Federation, Capt.

(R) Zafar Iqbal Awan and president Mudassar Arian.

INF president lauded Pakistan's efforts for promoting the game and assured his full support for uplifting the game.

On the occasion, the PNF delegation congratulated Liz for being elected as the INF president and said the game of netball would flourish under his leadership.

PNF delegation represented Pakistan in the INF Congress meeting.

