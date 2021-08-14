International Noor Zaman, Sana win Independence Day Boys & Girls Squash titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Promising upcoming international squash player Noor Zaman and another upcoming Sana Bahadur claimed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence Day Boys and Girls Squash Championship titles after recording victories against their respective rivals here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman, former World No. 2 Mohibullah, former world no. 10 Amjad Khan, Senior Coach Shafqat UIlah, coaches Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur, Chief Organizer and Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, Chief Referee Adil Faqir were also present.

In the Girls category final second seeded Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army handed an upsetting defeat to top seeded Nimra Aqeel in just 15 minute battle, the score was 11-5, 11-3 and 11-4. Sana played a very attacking game and did not give much chance to Nimra to strike back.

In the second final of the Boys category international and promising upcoming player Noor Zaman of PAF recorded a thumping victory against Ahsan Ayaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-9.

Noor fully dominated the final and did not give much time to Ahsan Ayaz to strike back and thus marched into victory. The final lasted for 45 minutes. Earlier, in the semi-finals Ahsan Ayaz of KP beat Zeeshan Zeb of KP by 3-1, the score was 13-11, 11-4, 2-11, and 11-9 in 55 minutes battle while Noor Zaman of {AF beat Waqas Mehboob (PAF) 3-0, the score was 12-10, 11-3 and 11-7. The match lasted for 27 minutes.

Former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman gave away trophies and cash prizes. District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan was also present on this occasion.