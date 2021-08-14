UrduPoint.com

International Noor Zaman, Sana Win Independence Day Boys & Girls Squash Titles

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

International Noor Zaman, Sana win Independence Day Boys & Girls Squash titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Promising upcoming international squash player Noor Zaman and another upcoming Sana Bahadur claimed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence Day Boys and Girls Squash Championship titles after recording victories against their respective rivals here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Saturday.

Former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman, former World No. 2 Mohibullah, former world no. 10 Amjad Khan, Senior Coach Shafqat UIlah, coaches Alam Zeb, Niamat Ullah, Director Blue Tone Squash academy Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur, Chief Organizer and Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman, Chief Referee Adil Faqir were also present.

In the Girls category final second seeded Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army handed an upsetting defeat to top seeded Nimra Aqeel in just 15 minute battle, the score was 11-5, 11-3 and 11-4. Sana played a very attacking game and did not give much chance to Nimra to strike back.

In the second final of the Boys category international and promising upcoming player Noor Zaman of PAF recorded a thumping victory against Ahsan Ayaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-6 and 11-9.

Noor fully dominated the final and did not give much time to Ahsan Ayaz to strike back and thus marched into victory. The final lasted for 45 minutes. Earlier, in the semi-finals Ahsan Ayaz of KP beat Zeeshan Zeb of KP by 3-1, the score was 13-11, 11-4, 2-11, and 11-9 in 55 minutes battle while Noor Zaman of {AF beat Waqas Mehboob (PAF) 3-0, the score was 12-10, 11-3 and 11-7. The match lasted for 27 minutes.

Former British Open Champion Qamar Zaman gave away trophies and cash prizes. District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Independence Top Coach

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

23 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

24 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

24 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

24 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

24 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.