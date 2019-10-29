International Olympic Committee Agrees to Work With Europol to Tackle Corruption - IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has signed a cooperation agreement with Europol with the aim of reducing corruption and sports-related organized crime, the IOC said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has signed a cooperation agreement with Europol with the aim of reducing corruption and sports-related organized crime, the IOC said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will establish a mutual cooperation framework between the two organizations was signed on Monday at the International Forum For Sports Integrity (IFSI).

"Corruption in sports is a global criminal phenomenon perpetrated by organised crime groups operating cross-border and often involved in other crimes. Working closely together in coalition with key partners, like the IOC, is crucial in the fight against corruption in sports. Combating sports corruption means not only defending the integrity of sports, but also protecting the public from criminals who cause significant damage to the safety, security and wellbeing of the EU citizens," Europol's Deputy Executive Director, Wil van Gemert, said at the forum, as quoted in the IOC Monday release.

According to the statement, the new cooperation agreement will facilitate the exchange of expertise between IOC and Europol, particularly in the "field of manipulation of competitions and related organized crime."

IOC President Thomas Bach announced at the Monday forum that a new Sports Investigators Network was being launched, which will included 200 trained investigators who will help battle corruption at its roots.