UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Olympic Committee Agrees To Work With Europol To Tackle Corruption - IOC

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:58 AM

International Olympic Committee Agrees to Work With Europol to Tackle Corruption - IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has signed a cooperation agreement with Europol with the aim of reducing corruption and sports-related organized crime, the IOC said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has signed a cooperation agreement with Europol with the aim of reducing corruption and sports-related organized crime, the IOC said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will establish a mutual cooperation framework between the two organizations was signed on Monday at the International Forum For Sports Integrity (IFSI).

"Corruption in sports is a global criminal phenomenon perpetrated by organised crime groups operating cross-border and often involved in other crimes. Working closely together in coalition with key partners, like the IOC, is crucial in the fight against corruption in sports. Combating sports corruption means not only defending the integrity of sports, but also protecting the public from criminals who cause significant damage to the safety, security and wellbeing of the EU citizens," Europol's Deputy Executive Director, Wil van Gemert, said at the forum, as quoted in the IOC Monday release.

According to the statement, the new cooperation agreement will facilitate the exchange of expertise between IOC and Europol, particularly in the "field of manipulation of competitions and related organized crime."

IOC President Thomas Bach announced at the Monday forum that a new Sports Investigators Network was being launched, which will included 200 trained investigators who will help battle corruption at its roots.

Related Topics

Corruption Sports Exchange Van Criminals International Olympic Committee From Agreement

Recent Stories

IHC to resume hearing of Nawaz Sharif's case after ..

7 minutes ago

Youth killed in accident in Islamabad

5 minutes ago

Traders announce nationwide strike today

23 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on US-China trade optimism ..

29 minutes ago

Afghan Security Forces Say Killed 11 Taliban Fight ..

29 minutes ago

Chilean Government Rules Out Another State of Emer ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.