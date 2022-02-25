UrduPoint.com

International Olympic Committee Condemns Russia For Breach Of Olympic Truce

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned Russia's special operation in Ukraine as a breach of the Olympic Truce in a statement issued on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend from Ukrainian troops.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government," the statement read.

The IOC also expressed concern over the safety of the Ukrainian Olympic community and announced the establishment of a task force for coordinating humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian athletes.

The Olympic Truce was declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UN GA) on December 2 of last year. The UN GA urged all parties to conflicts around the world to observe the truce from seven days before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games.

The 2022 Olympic Games have taken place from February 4 to February 20. the Paralympic Winter Games will start on March 4 and run through March 13.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

