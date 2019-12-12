International Olympic Committee greets POA office-bearers

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has greeted the newly-elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), who were elected here during a recent general council meeting of the National Olympic Committee

Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations International Olympic Committee (IOC) James Macleod, in a letter addressed to the president, POA, Lt-Genr (retd), Syed Arif Hasan and Secretary, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, said: "We acknowledge, with thanks, receipt of your communication, informing us of the outcomes of your NOC Elective General Assembly which took place on 26 November 2019.

"We hereby take note of the election results and take this opportunity to congratulate you and all the NOC office-bearers elected on that occasion.

"We look forward to pursuing our fruitful collaboration with your NOC and wish you all the very best in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," said the IOC official in the letter made available to APP on Thursday by the POA.