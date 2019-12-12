UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Olympic Committee Greets POA Office-bearers

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:06 PM

International Olympic Committee greets POA office-bearers

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has greeted the newly-elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), who were elected here during a recent general council meeting of the National Olympic Committee

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has greeted the newly-elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), who were elected here during a recent general council meeting of the National Olympic Committee.

Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations International Olympic Committee (IOC) James Macleod, in a letter addressed to the president, POA, Lt-Genr (retd), Syed Arif Hasan and Secretary, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, said: "We acknowledge, with thanks, receipt of your communication, informing us of the outcomes of your NOC Elective General Assembly which took place on 26 November 2019.

"We hereby take note of the election results and take this opportunity to congratulate you and all the NOC office-bearers elected on that occasion.

"We look forward to pursuing our fruitful collaboration with your NOC and wish you all the very best in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," said the IOC official in the letter made available to APP on Thursday by the POA.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Noc Tokyo November 2019 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All Best

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

20 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.