International Olympic Committee Inaugurates New Headquarters In Lausanne

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:00 PM

International Olympic Committee Inaugurates New Headquarters in Lausanne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) The International Olympic Committee inaugurated its new headquarters in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Sunday.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially inaugurated its new headquarters on 23 June during the celebration of Olympic Day. In 2019 this symbolic day marked the 125th anniversary of the creation of the IOC ...

With this new building, the IOC confirms its attachment to Lausanne, the Olympic Capital," the organization said in a statement.

Some 500 IOC employees, previously working in four locations across the city, will now be brought together in one place - the new Olympic House.

IOC President Thomas Bach said, as cited by the IOC press service, that the Olympic House was home for the whole Olympic Movement.

