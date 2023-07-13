International Olympic Committee Says Russia, Belarus Not Invited to Join in 2024 Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that the Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus will not receive invitations to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris on July 26.

"The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time, at its full discretion, and without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions.

The invitations to the 203 eligible NOCs will be sent on 26 July 2023. For the reasons given, this will exclude the NOCs of Russia and Belarus, plus the NOC of Guatemala, which is currently suspended," the statement said.