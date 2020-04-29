International Olympic Committee to Ink Memorandum of Understanding With WHO - President

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will sign a memorandum of understanding with the World Health Organization (WHO) in the near future, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic

"Sport and physical activity make a great contribution to health.

While studies by the WHO had already demonstrated this with stunning results concerning non-communicable diseases, the coronavirus crisis teaches us how much a sound general health situation helps to overcome communicable diseases as well. Sport and physical activity are therefore the perhaps most low-cost tool for a healthy society. To make this even more evident too, the IOC is about to conclude a new Memorandum of Understanding with the WHO," Bach said in a letter to the Olympic movement.

The global outbreak has already resulted in the cancellation of this year's Summer Olympics in Japan, postponed until July 2021.