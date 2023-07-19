International Para TT wheelchairs player honored

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Para Table Tennis International medalist Altaf-ur-Rehman met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during PM Initiative for Sports Program in Islamabad recently

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Para Table Tennis International medalist Altaf-ur-Rehman met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during PM Initiative for Sports Program in Islamabad recently.

According to details given by Altaf-ur-Rehman on Wednesday, a program of PM Initiative for Sports was organized in Islamabad in which the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif graced the occasion as the chief guest. International Para-Table Tennis medalist Altaf-ur-Rehman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was invited at this program due to his excellent performance in wining a bronze medal in the Wheelchair Table Tennis in World Islamic Games in Turkey.

During the program, he briefed the Prime Minister about his performance and thanked the Pakistan Sports Department, NPC and Friends of Paraplegics for their support.

Altaf-ur-Rehman also informed the Prime Minister about the non-support of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to him during his visit to the World Games. He said that he would continue his hard work to make the name of the province and country high at the international level.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated his performance in sports and assured him his support at all levels.