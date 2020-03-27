UrduPoint.com
International Powerlifting Events Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:29 PM

The International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) and Asian Powerlifting Federation (APF) have postponed six international powerlifting events due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

According to Pakistan Powerlifting Federation (PPF), Secretary Rashid Malik the postponed events include Asian Pacific Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Bench Press Championship (March 2020 at Chinese Taipe), World Classic Masters Powerlifting Championship (April 19-25, at South Africa), Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championship (May 6-10, at Indonesia) and World Open, Sub-Junior, Masters Classic and Equipped Bench Press Powerlifting Championship (May 16-23, at Czech Republic).

He said World Sub-Junior, Junior Open Classic Powerlifting Championship and World University Powerlifting Championship have also been postponed.

President, International Powerlifting Federation, Gaston Parage has already issued instructions to the affiliated members not to hold any Powerlifting competitions, he said.

He said the new dates of the World and Asian competitions would be announced later.

Malik said all powerlifting activities in Pakistan have already been banned by the Pakistan Powerlifting Federation till April 15.

