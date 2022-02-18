UrduPoint.com

International Referee Sahibzada Al-Hadi Leaves For Germany

Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

International Referee Sahibzada Al-Hadi leaves for Germany

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Martial Arts International Referee from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Representative of World Karate Organization WKO Japan (Shihan) Sahibzada Al-Hadi left for Germany on a 10-day visit here on Friday from Bacha Khan International Airport.

Talking to APP, before leaving for Germany via Turkey, Sahibzada Al-Hadi said he would also serve as a referee in international competitions in Germany and Holland.

"It is a great honor for our province that I am an international referee nominated for the international competition," Sahibzada Al Hadi said.

He said, there was great talent of players and coaches of Martial Arts but these players lack opportunities. The talents of our province of coaches were being appreciated at the international level, he said, adding, "The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also supportive for extending all financial help in conducting various events at district and national level.

" Sahibzada Al-Hadi said he would also attend an international seminar in the Netherlands as well. Senior Martial Arts International Referee from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Representative of World Karate Organization WKO Japan (Sheehan) Sahibzada Al-Hadi said during his stay in Europe, he would teach coaches and athletes through the latest techniques in martial arts and would also perform refereeing duties in international competitions in zeceh republic Europe.

At the grassroots level, talents of the coaches of our province were being appreciated and all the credit went to the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who provided opportunities to the coaches and players of the province at the international level.

He would also attend an important meeting on the promotion of sports in Turkey.

