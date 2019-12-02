International security team reviews security arrangements

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:04 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) A delegation of Eastern Star International here on Monday reviewed security arrangements for the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and expressed satisfaction on the arrangements.

The delegation was led by Mr Regdickson and David Samener while Director Security of Pakistan cricket board Col (R) Asif Mahmood, Major (R) Azhar Arif, SSP Operations Multan Muhammad Kashif Aslam and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb were also accompanying them.

The delegation met with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak.

Talking to the delegation, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak said that police and district administration were fully prepared to hold PSL matches in Multan.

He said that exemplary security arrangements would be made during the matches. He said that mock exercise would be conducted to show preparedness for the event.

The CPO added that tight security arrangements would be made inside the stadium, parking area, route from hotel to stadium and residences of players. He said that police forces of other districts of the region would remain stand by in case of any emergency.

The Deputy Commissioner said that hosting PSL matches would be an honour for the city. He said that the people of the area were excited for the event. He said that the area had produced various talented players.

Later, the delegation also visited Multan Cricket Stadium.



