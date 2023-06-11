MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) The International Skating Union (ISU) said on Sunday that its Council's decision to suspend Russian and Belarusian athletes would remain in force despite the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) March recommendation to allow participation in neutral status to the athletes not supporting Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

"The ISU Council decided to explore the feasibility issues with regard to potential pathways to implement the IOC recommendations within ISU sports," the ISU said in a statement following its Council's meeting in Budapest, adding that "in the meantime, ISU Communication 2469 remains in force.

"

The regulation cited in the statement was adopted in April 2022 and banned skaters from the Russian and Belarusian skating unions from international ISU events "until further notice."

On Thursday, a source told Sputnik that the issue of Russian skaters' admission to adult tournaments would likely be postponed until October, when the next ISU Council meeting takes place, while the situation with the juniors will likely be resolved more quickly.