International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Participation of Russian, Belarusian Athletes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) The International Ski Federation (FIS) has extended its ban on the participation of Russian and Belarussian athletes in competitions in line with safety considerations and the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the organization said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, FIS Council member Mats Arjes said that the organization had decided to extend the ban for Russian athletes for the 2022-2023 season. On Wednesday, IOC chief Thomas Bach urged the federations to observe the recommendations on sanctions against teams from Russia and Belarus.

"The FIS Council decided, with due regard to the integrity of FIS competitions and for the safety of all participants, and in line with IOC recommendations, to continue its policy to not allow Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes, to participate in all FIS competitions," the FIS said in a statement.

The council also ruled to hold the 54th International Ski Congress online on May 25, 2023. The next congress is scheduled for the spring of 2025 in Reykjavik.

On February 28, the IOC issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status. Most federations have followed this instruction.