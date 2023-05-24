International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said on Wednesday that it is extending the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions until further notice

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said on Wednesday that it is extending the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions until further notice.

"The current FIS policy, which does not allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in FIS events, will remain in effect until further notice," the federation said in a statement.