International Sports, Fitness Expo to be held on April 4-5

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Belt and Road Consultants Pvt Ltd (Belt& Road) in collaborating with its outstanding partners has organized one of the largest "International Sports and Fitness Expo Pakistan 2020" from April 4-5 here at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

The aim of the two-day long expo is to promote "Economic Empowerment of Next Generation Through Sports".

The Expo is providing one of the largest platforms for connecting local Sports industry with not only international Sports equipment and apparels buyers and sellers but also building network of local buyers and sellers especially sports enthusiasts, an organizer said on Tuesday.

During the event, we will also be honoring our Sportsmen and Women apart from the leading Sports Industrialist who have made their benchmarks in Sport of Pakistan, he stated.

For further information please visit the website: https://www.isfexpo.pk.