International Sports Officials Violate Principles of Olympic Movement - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) International sports officials often neglect the principles of the Olympic movements, which should be a link between peoples and countries, especially in conflict situations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"I will not comment on what and how international sports officials do that often, unfortunately, neglect the principles of the Olympic movements... Unfortunately, they only cause damage to the Olympic movement, which should be a link between the peoples of the countries, especially in conflict situations," Putin said at a meeting with the Cabinet.