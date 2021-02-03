International Squash League to start in city of saints begins

Two international sports events, Balochistan International Squash League (BISL 4) and South Punjab squash league, will be started from February 15 and final will be played on February 19 in Multan city

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Two international sports events, Balochistan International Squash League (BISL 4) and South Punjab squash league, will be started from February 15 and final will be played on February 19 in Multan city.

All competitions will be held at Squash court DHA while 24 International and 32 national players will participate in the event.

A review meeting about preparations for the BISL event chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak was held here on Wednesday.

DC directed to decorate the city on the eve of International Squash event.

He ordered to display flowers at all chowks of the city and washing of Fort Qasim Bagh and Damdama.

He said that the stalls of blue pottery and other cultural items of Multan will also be displayed at Sabzazar of Fort Qasim Bagh.

He gave task to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for cleanliness of all major roads of the city and surroundings of shrines.

He also directed preparation of traffic plan for smooth traffic flow in the city along with ensuring the strict implementation on corona SOPs during the event.

Khattak informed that only 200 spectators will be invited during the match.

The corona desks will also be set up at DHA who is sponsoring the international squash league matches.

He said that the local squash players will be given opportunity to hunt the talent.

He said that the trials to hunt the talent from South Punjab will be held on February 9,10.

ADCs Muhammad Tayyib Khan, Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani, AC City Abida Fareed and others were also present.