UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Squash League To Start In City Of Saints Begins

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:21 PM

International Squash League to start in city of saints begins

Two international sports events, Balochistan International Squash League (BISL 4) and South Punjab squash league, will be started from February 15 and final will be played on February 19 in Multan city

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Two international sports events, Balochistan International Squash League (BISL 4) and South Punjab squash league, will be started from February 15 and final will be played on February 19 in Multan city.

All competitions will be held at Squash court DHA while 24 International and 32 national players will participate in the event.

A review meeting about preparations for the BISL event chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak was held here on Wednesday.

DC directed to decorate the city on the eve of International Squash event.

He ordered to display flowers at all chowks of the city and washing of Fort Qasim Bagh and Damdama.

He said that the stalls of blue pottery and other cultural items of Multan will also be displayed at Sabzazar of Fort Qasim Bagh.

He gave task to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) for cleanliness of all major roads of the city and surroundings of shrines.

He also directed preparation of traffic plan for smooth traffic flow in the city along with ensuring the strict implementation on corona SOPs during the event.

Khattak informed that only 200 spectators will be invited during the match.

The corona desks will also be set up at DHA who is sponsoring the international squash league matches.

He said that the local squash players will be given opportunity to hunt the talent.

He said that the trials to hunt the talent from South Punjab will be held on February 9,10.

ADCs Muhammad Tayyib Khan, Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani, AC City Abida Fareed and others were also present.

Related Topics

Squash Multan Balochistan Sports Punjab Company Traffic Bagh February Event All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s likely playing XI for 2nd Test match ..

10 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $56.80 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

Tobacco exports grew by 42.85%

5 minutes ago

Wawrinka, Sinner stay in ATP title hunt

5 minutes ago

India has turned IIOJ&K into biggest prison on ear ..

12 minutes ago

China Joins Global Vaccination Initiative COVAX Wi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.