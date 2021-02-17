International squash players visit historic Damdama, Qasim Bagh

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The international squash players participating in Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) being held in the city, paid visit to historical Damdama and Fort Qasim Bagh here on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed welcomed the players at Fort Qasim Bagh and presented them Multani Ajrak as gift.

The cultural stalls were also installed at damdama floors while the artisans were busy in making khussa, table lamp with camel skin, Multani embroidery and various items made with elephant's teeth.

The AC briefed them about Multani culture and historical heritage while Multani Sohan Halwa was also gifted to them.

The Qawali was arranged for them which amused the international players a lot.

On this occasion, national squash players and officials were also present.

Its worth mentioning here that squash players from 12 countries were participating in the league.