International Standard Infrastructure To Be Provided To Boxers In Lyari: DC South

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

International standard infrastructure to be provided to boxers in Lyari: DC South

Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar on Friday said that Lyari is termed as the nursery of boxing in the country, in past many athletes from Lyari have made us feel proud through their sport at international and national level in events like Olympics and Asian Games

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar on Friday said that Lyari is termed as the nursery of boxing in the country, in past many athletes from Lyari have made us feel proud through their sport at international and national level in events like Olympics and Asian Games.

Addressing as a chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of DMC South Boxing Tournament played at Ali Muhammad Qambrani Boxing Stadium, he said that all possible steps would be taken to provide boxers of Lyari with infrastructure as per international standards to ensure that they reach the victory stand.

Irshad said that to strengthen the boxing infrastructure in District South, provision of all the required equipments and renovation of boxing clubs and academies would be done in phases.

Municipal Commissioner South Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Pakistan Olympic Association Tehmina Asif, Gold Medalist Sher Mohammad, Mohammad Rustam, Mohammad Amin, South Asian Games Silver Medalist Gulzeb, Bronze Medalist Razia Bano, Mehreen Juma, Olympian Malang Baloch, Karachi Sports Foundation President Wasim Hashmi, Sindh Olympic Association Vice Chairman Asif Azeem, Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Sindh Boxing Association President Asghar Baloch, KBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Karachi South Boxing Secretary Abdul Razzaq and other dignitaries were also present.

DC South announced to upgrade the boxing ring for the Muslim Independent Boxing Club and to provide basic equipment to the boxers.

He said that our goal is to see our boxers at victory stand of the Olympics and Asian Games. "We are trying our best to provide full opportunities to the young boxers of Lyari to showcase their talents so they can represent the country at international level".

Watching women boxers play, DC said that our women are flying jets as well as climbing the highest mountain peaks in the world, so why we should not provide full opportunities to our girls in sports.

Irshad expressed the hope that in the future many of these talented players will represent the country in National Women's Boxing Team and will prove to be a tough competitor for their opponents.

Meanwhile Shaheed Zahid Boxing Club won 2 gold and 1 silver medal and won the DMC South Boxing Tournament title. Pak National Boxing Club stood second with 2 gold medals while Lyari Labor Boxing Club won the third position with 1 gold and 3 silver medals.

As many as 11 boxing clubs of District South participated in which 46 boxers of junior class participated. In the boys category of the event Yasin Kachhi, Junaid Ahmed, Mohammad Waris, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Kashif, Faizan Raza, Shoaib Ahmed, Tabarak Ali and Kashif Khan while Saima Ali and Somiya Khan won gold medals in the girls competitions.

