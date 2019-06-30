International standard Sports Complex to be constructed in Bajaur: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud on Sunday said the Federal and provincial governments have planned to establish an international standard sports stadium and a sports complex in Bajaur tribal district.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of all tribal districts Volley ball tournament launched in Bajaur tribal district. The opening ceremony of the event was held at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Sports Hall in Bajaur Sports Complex here. Tribal elders, political and social activists, volley ball fans and officials of the district administration and sports and culture association attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner said both the federal and provincial government were committed in promotion of sports activities in the tribal districts as sports are the best tools to promote peace and normalcy in the region.

He told that the federal government on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to establish an international standard sports complex and another sports stadium in Nawagai area. As per the organizers, several teams of the entire tribal districts are participating in the all tribal districts volley ball event, the first ever such mega tournament in Bajaur.