International Tennis Federation (ITF) Recognizes Pakistan Coach Education Program at White Level

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that it is matter of great pride that after an extensive review of the Pakistan Tennis Federation Coach Education System, The International Tennis Federation (ITF) recognizes that all of the criteria established by the ITF Coaches Commission for the White level recognition have been met and that the PTF has established a Coach Education system up to White level, self-sufficient up to the Play Tennis Course that meets the quality standards set by the ITF.

As a result, the ITF agrees to formally recognize the Coach Education system of the Pakistan Tennis Federation up to White level for a four-year period up to 31 December 2023. The PTF now has the right to use the ITF Coaching Logo on their coach education material/resources including PTF coach license cards.

President ITF Mr. David Haggerty congratulated the PTF on having their Coach Education system approved up to White level by the ITF. President PTF Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan thanked the ITF and Mr.

Haggerty for their recognition of PTF’s Coach Education Program. He also congratulated Mr. Asim Shafik, National Development Director, and his team for planning and implementing the program.

He further stated that it is a great breakthrough and it will pave the way for further promotion and growth of tennis in Pakistan, as this will directly increase participation throughout the country and enhance the technical expertise of Pakistani Coaches at the foundation level.