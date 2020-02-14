International Tennis Federation Pakistan Jr from Saturday

The Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial International Tennis Federation (ITF) Pakistan Junior would be held here at the PTF Tennis Complex from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial International Tennis Federation (ITF) Pakistan Junior would be held here at the PTF Tennis Complex from Saturday.

This tournament was being organized and sponsored by family of late Syed Dilawar Abbas and partially sponsored by Fatima Group and Priority Group of companies, said a press release issued here.

The sing-in for the qualifying event would start on Friday while the qualifying matches would be played on Saturday and Sunday.

The main draws would be held on February 17.

International players from 15 countries including Azerbaijan, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait, Korea Great Britain, Nepal, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia and host Pakistan were likely to confirm their participation in the tournament.

It would be a great opportunity for the upcoming national players to display their skills and earn valuable ITF Ranking Points, which will also help them to play International tennis in country and abroad.