UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Tennis Federation Pakistan Jr From Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:39 AM

International Tennis Federation Pakistan Jr from Saturday

The Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial International Tennis Federation (ITF) Pakistan Junior would be held here at the PTF Tennis Complex from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The Tajammul and Dilawar Abbas Memorial International Tennis Federation (ITF) Pakistan Junior would be held here at the PTF Tennis Complex from Saturday.

This tournament was being organized and sponsored by family of late Syed Dilawar Abbas and partially sponsored by Fatima Group and Priority Group of companies, said a press release issued here.

The sing-in for the qualifying event would start on Friday while the qualifying matches would be played on Saturday and Sunday.

The main draws would be held on February 17.

International players from 15 countries including Azerbaijan, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait, Korea Great Britain, Nepal, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia and host Pakistan were likely to confirm their participation in the tournament.

It would be a great opportunity for the upcoming national players to display their skills and earn valuable ITF Ranking Points, which will also help them to play International tennis in country and abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Tennis Australia Russia Turkey China Kuwait Hong Kong Taipei Azerbaijan Tunisia Japan Kazakhstan Malaysia Nepal February Sunday Family Event From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

US Does Not Have Adequate Sensors to Detect Attack ..

12 minutes ago

Indonesian Airline Grounds Plane After Passenger F ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan-Turkish leadership affirm to support each ..

12 minutes ago

768th Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to be observed i ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.