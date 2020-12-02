International Umam Khawjah wins National Junior U16 TT Championship

International player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Umam Khawaja Wednesday won the National Junior Under-16 Table Tennis Championship part of the U16 Games after defeating Ahmad from Punjab here at Lala Rafique Sports Area

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :International player from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Umam Khawaja Wednesday won the National Junior Under-16 Table Tennis Championship part of the U16 Games after defeating Ahmad from Punjab here at Lala Rafique sports Area.

Umam Khawaja, who was declared as Pearl of Asia in 2016 during Doha, Qatar World Hopes, where he won bronze medals among world countries for Pakistan, played his natural game of cross-table-smashes and spin serve.

Based in Saudi Arab and training under his Chinese coach, Ahmad received guidelines from his Chinese coach through Skype, won the first set at 9-11 and got the second one 12-14. Umam Khawaja had managed his position and staged a strong comeback by winning the third set with a good fighting game in the set wherein both stretched to 17-15. The set was tied at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14, 15-15 and thus Umam got the set at 17-15 where he got both the service points of Ahmad.

When the tally was 1-2, Umam Khawjah, who also won gold medal for Pakistan in the South Asian U-12 category in 2016 and silver medal in South Asian Table Tennis Championship in 2017, played excellently by taking set 18-16.

With his long rallies Umam Khawaja got two more sets by 21-19 and 18-16 and marched into victory. Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan, Vice President of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Kifayatullah Khan Orakzai, former Director Development Munir Abbas, Assistant Director Finance Amjad Iqbal, Senior Coach Shah Faisal and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Table Tennis Boys and Girls events have been decided in connection with the ongoing Under-16 National Junior Games organized by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the Under-15 team event, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came first, Punjab second and Army third. In U-18, Wapda came first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa second and Army third. In the Under-16 Singles, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Umm Khawaja came first, Punjab's Ahmed came second and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haseeb came third. In U-15 singles, Shayan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came first, Haseeb second and Ahmed of Punjab third, in U18 singles Faizan of Army came first when he defeated Umam Khawaja in best of seven Games final 4-3, the score was 17-15, 11-9, 12-14, 16-14, 14-16, 9-11 and 18-16. Both Umam Khawaja and Faizan of the Pakistan Army gave each other a tough fight. Umam was playing his second final after the U16 final on only a 15-minute gap but he played well against his strong rival international player Faizan of Pakistan Army.

Basit of WAPDA got third position in the U18 category.

In the girls' U-15 team event, Sindh came first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa second and Punjab third, in the U-18 Sindh first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa second and Punjab third, in the U-16 singles WAPDA's Praniya first, Sindh's Hur second with 4-3 battle. In the U-15s, Sindh's Haqqa came first, Sindh's Hur came second and in the U-18s, Wapda's Parnia came first when she defeated Sindh's Maria by 4-3 in a best of seven. Punjab's Shazma came third in the U18 category.