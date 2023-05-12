UrduPoint.com

International Weightlifting Federation Allows Russians To Complete As Neutral Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2023 | 11:16 PM

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said on Friday that it will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions in neutral status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said on Friday that it will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions in neutral status.

"Following an online meeting of its Executive board (EB) today, the IWF decided to endorse and apply the IOC's (International Olympic Committee) "Recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organisers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions.

" These conditions relate to the eligibility criteria which athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport must adhere to in order to take part in IWF competitions, as well as the observance of their strict neutrality status during their participation in those events," the federation said in a press release.

