Inter's Hakimi Out Of 'Gladbach Clash After Positive Virus Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:33 PM

Inter's Hakimi out of 'Gladbach clash after positive virus test

Achraf Hakimi will miss Inter Milan's Champions League opener against Borussia Moechengladbach after testing positive for coronavirus hours before kick off, the Italian club said on Wednesday

"The Inter full-back is totally asymptomatic and will now follow the procedure set out by the health protocol," Inter said in a statement.

Inter host Bundesliga side 'Gladbach at the San Siro in Group B on Wednesday evening as Antonio Conte's team look to bounce back from a 2-1 derby defeat to AC Milan at the weekend.

Morocco international Hakimi joined Inter from Real Madrid in the summer after a successful two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund.

He has adapted to Serie A, impressing in his opening matches and scoring his first goal against Benevento last month.

The 21-year-old joins four other Inter players unavailable due to positive virus tests, with Milan Skriniar, Roberto Gagliardini, Andrei Radu and Ashley Young all out.

