Intervarsity Football Championship for girls starts at IUB

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 31, 2024 | 07:35 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Directorate of Female sports the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized Floodlight Intervarsity Football Championship in Abbasia Campus in collaboration with Higher education Commission.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Punjab University Lahore, Lahore College for Women University, University of Management Technology Lahore, University of Lahore, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, University of Karachi, University of Agriculture Faisalabad are participating in this four-day championship.

The chief guest of the inaugural match was Dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Professor Dr Shazia Anjum.

The first match was played between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the University of Management Technology Lahore which was tied 1-1. In the second match, the University of Karachi defeated the University of Lahore by 4-0.

Today, on the third day, a match will be played between the University of Karachi, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Punjab University Lahore, University of Management Technology Lahore, Lahore College for Women University, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Islamia University Bahawalpur, University of Lahore respectively. The final match of the tournament will be held on Sunday.

