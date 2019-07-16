UrduPoint.com
Int'l Army Games 2019 To Feature Over 200 Teams From 36 Nations - Russian Defense Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

Int'l Army Games 2019 to Feature Over 200 Teams From 36 Nations - Russian Defense Minister

Over 200 teams from 36 countries will participate in the fifth International Army Games 2019, organized by Russia, that will span across 25 ranges in 10 countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Over 200 teams from 36 countries will participate in the fifth International Army Games 2019, organized by Russia, that will span across 25 ranges in 10 countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"A few words about the Fifth International Army Games that will take place from August 3-17. They will be record-breaking in their scope. Over 200 teams from 36 countries will demonstrate their professional skills," Shoigu said.

Shoigu added that the number of countries interested in taking part in the international event had increased in recent years, and noted that these games presented the militaries of the world an opportunity to strengthen their mutual understanding and friendships.

The competitions will be held across 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan. The event will feature around 6,000 military personnel taking part in 32 military contests, including a tank race, sniper shooting contest, flight crews competition and combat ship crews competition.

